As the sun rose on the morning of April 19, 1775, British regulars were marching through Lexington, Massachusetts on their way to seize a store of illegal weapons up the road in Concord. Captain John Parker and his the Lexington militia stood in the way. Years of strife between the British government and the colonists in the New World had come to a head. Parker told his men to “Stand your ground; don't fire unless fired upon, but if they mean to have a war, let it begin here.”

What began that April morning, 250 years ago today, set the course for the rest of human history. For Captain Parker, however, it was the end of the story. Already dying of tuberculosis, he would pass away later that year, months before the drafting of the Declaration of Independence. Yet he played his part in the great story of our nation.

What part are you playing today?

This week at the Chronicle…

Way back on Monday the 7th, I examined how leftist vandalism of Teslas is the next evolution of an ideology that is willing to use violence to achieve its aims.

On Tuesday the 8th, I looked at the landscape of Idaho’s conservative movement. We are numerous groups with differing strategies, but if we keep our eyes on the goal then nothing can stop us.

On Wednesday the 9th, I reported that Gov. Brad Little had used a line item veto for the first time in his tenure. Why? To save his own emergency fund.

Last Monday, I laid out the facts regarding the illegal flag at Boise City Hall. Mayor McLean is playing to a radical left audience, but I still believe conservatives in Idaho are slowly but surely winning the day.

On Tuesday, I wrote a short post about how the modern world of smartphones and social media has reprogrammed our brains, and shared a video with ideas on how to fix the problem.

Finally, on Wednesday, I explained why this moment in history is so special, and why we must not allow it to pass us by without accomplishing significant reforms.

Over the past two weeks I’ve published guest editorials from the Gang of Eight, Chris Cargill of Mountain States Policy Center, and Idaho GOP chairwoman Dorothy Moon.

I’ve been adjusting the layout of the Gem State Chronicle, trying to create more space for content and make it easier to navigate. Check it out and let me know what you think!

In other news…

House Speaker Mike Moyle recently joined Logan Finney of Idaho Reports for a recap of the legislative session:

A few years ago, Aaron Renn explained that it’s not enough for conservatives to win elections; we must learn how to govern as well. I’ll have more to say about this idea in the near future.

Andrew Isker, a pastor and author from Minnesota, explained to Tucker Carlson why he moved his family to Tennessee. It’s the same story we hear from many who move to Idaho as well.

Dr. Joe Rigney of New St. Andrews College in Moscow, Idaho joined Auron MacIntyre to explain how Christian virtues have been twisted and weaponized against us:

Finally, when we walk through the aisles of the grocery store and see foods from China, Central America, or Eastern Europe, we assume that’s what they eat in those regions. Yet what do people in other countries think American food is?

Upcoming Events…

I hope you got your tickets to the Syringa Speaker Series' event next Saturday with Mollie Hemingway because tickets have sold out.

