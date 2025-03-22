I married my wife eleven years ago today. Despite living in Washington most of my life, the first stop on our honeymoon as Sandpoint, part of a road trip that would take us through Idaho, Canada, and central Washington. Nearly five years later we moved permanently to the Treasure Valley. In the past eleven years we’ve lived in six different homes — buying two houses and selling one, taken a cross-country road trip, brought five children into the world, gone through two vans and three cars, planted numerous gardens, and even attended two state conventions together.

Here’s to 50 more!

This week at the Chronicle…

On Monday, I reported that Boise State University president Dr. Marlene Tromp was potentially headed to Vermont, and what would come next. Her departure was made official on Thursday.

On Tuesday, I examined the process of moving administrative rules to statute and explained how the Idaho Administrative Procedure Act works.

On Wednesday, I followed up with an example of how moving rules to statute can make it easier for our elected lawmakers to reform our government.

On Thursday, I reported that the House had killed two budget bills, sending them back to JFAC for revision. More, please.

Finally, on Friday I looked at how lawmakers often search for the justification to vote against good bills.

On Friday night I hosted the Gem State Report, looking at the news of the week. I had the privilege of speaking with Rep. Kyle Harris, and I also opened Gov. Brad Little’s fundraising letter live on the air. Is he running for a third term? Watch and see!

I also published some great editorials from Canyon County clerk Rick Hogaboam, Idaho GOP chairwoman Dorothy Moon, Kootenai County GOP chairman Brent Regan, and Attorney General Raúl Labrador.

In other news…

Make sure to catch Idaho Signal every weekday at 11:30am MDT for the latest on the legislative session. Check out this segment in which Matt Edwards exposed a sexual harassment scandal in the Boise School District:

I’ve been subscribed to the Substack newsletter for Money Metals Exchange for a while, which has great information about precious metals and related policy. Check out this article about Idaho reaffirming the status of gold and silver as legal tender:

American Moment is a fantastic organization that trains young people to staff congressional and administrative offices in Washington DC. It also publishes a weekly podcast called Moment of Truth. Last week, Nick Solheim interviewed Dr. Ron Hira on the fallacy that we must continue increasing legal immigration in America. Idaho lawmakers should take note!

Sen. Tammy Nichols sat down last week to talk chickens with Logan Finney of Idaho Reports:

Auron MacIntyre brought in Sean Davis of the Federalist to discuss how federal judges are wildly exceeding their authority in an attempt to stymie President Donald Trump’s reforms:

Finally, YouTuber Ben Taylor of Pleasant Green explains the scam behind all those duct cleaning ads you’ve probably seen on Facebook:

