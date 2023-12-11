So, so, so, so listen up 'cause you can't say nothin'

You'll shut me down with a push of your button?

But you, I'm out and I'm gone

I'll tell you now, I keep it on and on 'Cause what you see you might not get

And we can bet, so don't you get souped yet

You're scheming on a thing that's a mirage

I'm trying to tell you now, it's sabotage

As my readers are no doubt well aware, the Legislature passed a bill eliminating the March presidential primary and Governor Brad Little signed it into law. At that point, the Idaho Republican Party had a set of options:

Work with the Legislature to move the presidential primary to May, at the same time as the regular Idaho primary election. Party leadership had already dismissed this idea, and their decision was confirmed overwhelmingly at the Summer Meeting. A May primary would be too late in the campaign to matter, relegating Idaho to backwater status.

Select delegates at a state convention. This would be simple, but it would restrict the vote to only the 700-odd delegates to the convention. The state party rejected this idea as well.

That essentially left some sort of caucus as the only plausible option. Rather than a long and convoluted caucus system, where each county or district selects delegates to a state caucus or convention, and where voting continues in each location until one candidate has the majority, the party decided on a “firehouse caucus” where registered cast a single ballot and can then go on with their day.

It’s obviously not perfect. If someone has to work all day Saturday, or is on vacation, or deployed with the military, they will miss this vote. That’s a shame, but the alternative was never a full state-run election with absentee ballots. This really is the best possible outcome considering the circumstances.

However, that is not stopping self-proclaimed enemies of current state party leadership from trying to use the situation to their advantage.