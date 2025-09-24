Gem State Chronicle

Gem State Chronicle

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Tom Drake's avatar
Tom Drake
7h

I was raised as a Roman Catholic with 8 years in a Catholic school. Then, I went to a public highschool and learned about kids from other Christian Religions. What an englightment, kids from other religions believing in Jesus Christ. So, much of the stuff that I was taught in grade school was bullshit. I still believe that 65 years later. Bottom line for me is, believe in God, Jesus Christ and doing good, regardless of your preferred faith.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Rick Davis's avatar
Rick Davis
3h

Amen, and amen😇

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

© 2025 Brian Almon
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture