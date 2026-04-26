I came to Idaho too late to really know Dirk Kempthorne. He was mayor of Boise, United States senator, governor, and secretary of the interior for President George W. Bush. In the wake of his passing last night, numerous political figures shared their thoughts and memories of the man. Rather than posting individual press releases, I collected them into one article, and included statements I saw on social media as well.

Idaho Leaders React

Having moved here in the waning days of the Butch Otter administration, I didn’t hear too much about former Gov. Kempthorne. Perhaps that is how it is supposed to be: figures play their roles on the political stage, serving the people, then they step back and let a new generation take the reins.

Sen. Risch celebrates the newest pride of the US Navy

Several Idaho political figures attended the commissioning ceremony for USS Idaho SSN799, the fifth naval vessel to bear the name of the Gem State. Sen. Jim Risch issued a statement yesterday:

Little do most know that Idaho is the birthplace of the nuclear Navy. Since 1951, our state has been at the epicenter of every class of nuclear-powered submarines and continues to host two of the Navy’s premier installations: the Naval Reactors Facility and the Acoustic Research Detachment. The new USS Idaho will also carry another important piece of Idaho with her.

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Congressman Simpson’s newsletter

Congressman Mike Simpson published his weekly newsletter this morning, honoring Dirk Kempthorne, remarking on a hearing with Interior Secretary Doug Burgum, voting on a bill to fund veterans, and celebrating the new USS Idaho.

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Secretary McGrane lays out 12 principles

In his own weekly newsletter, Secretary of State Phil McGrane laid out what his office calls the 12 Principles of Voting:

Voting should be easy. Voting should be secure. Voting should be accurate. None of these statements is controversial. Yet making them a reality requires intention, effort, commitment, and constant vigilance. In Idaho, these aren’t just aspirations; they are the foundation of how we administer elections. They are the principles of Idaho’s Elections. In 2024, leading up to the presidential election, I joined clerks from across the state to formally announce these 12 principles of Idaho Elections. All 44 county clerks in Idaho signed a letter affirming their shared commitment to upholding these standards. Now, in 2026 and ahead of the May 19 Idaho Primary Election, we continue working every day in counties across the state to ensure you can access voting, that your vote is secure, and that your vote is counted.

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AG Labrador looks back on the session

Finally, Attorney General Raúl Labrador looked back on the 2026 session, noting several bills that impact his work defending the laws of our state and the rights of our people:

A few weeks ago, the 2026 legislative session wrapped up, and I want to share some of what my office accomplished alongside the Legislature. My role as Attorney General is not to make policy. That belongs to your elected representatives. But when legislators have questions about their legislation, how it might affect my office’s authority, or what language would make a law more legally defensible, we can help. In some cases, we also work with legislators to identify gaps in existing law that limit what my office can do to protect Idaho families and propose ways to address them. Several bills this session reflect that kind of collaboration, and I wanted to briefly walk through what passed and why it matters.

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Of course, the big news over the past 24 hours is the gunman who attempted to shoot his way into the White House Correspondent’s Dinner, where President Trump and many other high officials were in attendance last night.

Matt Walsh said it well:

Leftists have tried to kill the president three times now. They killed Charlie. They've shot up churches and Christian schools and rioted in the streets. They are the party of terrorism. Political violence comes from one side. How much longer will we allow these people to wage war on the country?

We don’t have a problem with violence and extremism in the abstract; we have a problem with violence and extremism on the left.

Stay tuned for more news in the coming week. Remember to make a plan to vote, whether by mail, early, or on Election Day on May 19.

Thanks as always to sponsors Lynn Bradescu’s Boise Realty, Money Metals, and the iLuvIdaho Voter Guide. Thanks also to all of you for supporting this work!