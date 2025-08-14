Gem State Chronicle

Gem State Chronicle

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Dave kangas's avatar
Dave kangas
7h

Personally I don't like the idea of Fire Districts opting out. It sets the stage for other entities to do the same. Creating an URD is a lengthy process and every entity within that URD has an opportunity to voice their concerns. I also disagree with a URD being created soley and specifically for a single business. URD's are meant to enhance an area and update infrastructure and businesses within that area. Utilizing a URD for a specific business does not benefit the surrounding property owners, just that business. From what I understand most URD's are creaed with a project or new business in mind as an achor or starting point. But like Kuna's example, META achored a new business park. Chobani's URD helps Chobani, thats it, which is not what URD were designed to do. Chobani and other large corporations get a ton of tax relief from the state as it is. One aspect of URD's that needs to be remembered is that the total number of URTD's within a community are limited to a % of ttl land area of that community. Boise has 5 (?) URD's and has maxed out their acreage limitation. With this in mind, URD's should be limited to xx number of years and then end and move on. Boise has had URD's in their downtown since the 80's while large swaths of older Boise hurt for infrastructure and new businesses. By putting a time limitation on a URD and being done in that area, puts pressure on the development community to get on with it. It also allows and creates the idea of new URD's in new areas of a community for future growth and development. It is a sad fact,. that new businesses require something from a community in order to invest in that communbity. URD's are a worthy time tested option. On another note, the ITD issue highlights a weak point in Idaho's URD law. ITD is a tax exempt property. By selling it within a URD ALL future taxes stay within the URD which is not the intent nor is it fair to the rest of the community. A tax exempt property should have a baseline appraisal and tax amount based on the appraisal or purchase price. Future value increases from there stay within the URD.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

© 2025 Brian Almon
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture