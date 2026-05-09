They’re all in a tizzy now. Rep. Jordan Redman, the 2025 Gem State Chronicle Statesman of the Year, put his money where his mouth is when it comes to advancing conservative principles in Idaho. He donated $350K to his own PAC, which is supporting conservative incumbents and challengers throughout Idaho.

This has Democrats, and Democrats’ favorite Republicans, outraged:

Rep. Stephanie Mickelsen took the pearl-clutching hypocrisy to a new level, however: Based on the candidates the committee supported and opposed, Mickelsen assessed that Redman was working to move the Republican-dominated Legislature further to the right — in a way that would send a “bad message” to lawmakers. “I think what it says is, ‘If you don’t vote exactly the way we want you to, then the next election, the next go-round, we’re going to come after you,’ ” she said. “I think voters across the state ought to be really concerned.” Mickelsen’s complaint might carry more weight if her family farm had not donated the maximum $1,000 contribution to Christa Hazel, a proud Biden/Harris supporter running against conservative Rep. Elaine Price.

Read the rest at the link below:

Legislative Battles Heat Up

Dorothy explains it all

In her weekly op-ed, Idaho GOP chairwoman Dorothy Moon explained how to identify a real Republican in Idaho:

Listen carefully to the words candidates use. Do they sound like Republicans, or Democrats? Do they sound like people you’d meet on a Magic Valley farm, a North Idaho construction site, or in a diner in Salmon, Challis, or Preston? Or do they sound more like the editorial board of a Boise newspaper? Finally, watch how they treat people. When families flee states like Washington, Oregon, California, and Colorado—escaping high taxes, overregulation, and woke politics—does your candidate welcome them? Or dismiss them as “cowbirds” and outsiders?

Many such cases!

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Labrador versus HOAs

Attorney General Raúl Labrador announced a settlement against two HOAs and a management company over undisclosed fees:

“Idaho families work hard to buy a home, and they deserve to know every cost before they sign,” said Attorney General Labrador. “Hidden fees collected without legal authority violate Idaho law, and we will hold HOAs and the companies that manage them accountable.”

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Fulcher brings it home

One of the lesser-known jobs of our federal congressional delegation is to stand up for constituents in their battles with the bureaucracy. Congressman Russ Fulcher announced that his office has cleared the way for $25 million for Idahoans dealing with various agencies:

Today, U.S. Congressman Russ Fulcher (Idaho-01) announced that $25,050,884 has been returned to Idahoans through casework. This is money that was owed to constituents but was held up in a federal agency. Since arriving in Congress, Congressman Fulcher’s office has opened 7,938 cases and closed 7,268, with those involving the Internal Revenue Service (IRS) and Department of Veterans Affairs being the most prevalent.

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Free park day

Gov. Brad Little announced that admission to Idaho state parks will be free on July 4, to celebrate America’s 250th birthday:

“As we prepare to mark 250 years of American independence, there is no better way to celebrate than by getting outside with our loved ones and enjoying the freedoms and natural treasures that deﬁne our great nation. Idaho’s state parks showcase the very best of our state, and we are proud to welcome families, friends, and visitors to explore them free of charge during this special occasion,” Governor Little said.

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As always, stay tuned for more. I’m continuing to work on a project related to the Idaho GOP Platform, still looking into where our healthcare tax dollars are going, and I’m following up on some reader tips. Welcome to all the new subscribers, and thank you to those who have been here for the long haul!

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Remember to make a plan to vote, whether by mail, early, or on Election Day on May 19. Early voting is going on most everywhere now.

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