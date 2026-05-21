Gem State Chronicle

Gem State Chronicle

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Big E's avatar
Big E
3h

Our opinion....

Idaho Republican Primary Election Results (May 19, 2026 election)

While there were some bright spots, overall the Idaho Republican primary results were not good for conservatives.

Conservative voters who sat out the primaries (or who listened to lies, smears, and misinformation) helped all Idahoans move to the socialist states of California, Oregon, and Washington without hiring a van!

⭐ RESULTS from Idaho Secretary of State

* ALL results: tinyurl.com/bda6zcbp

* Voter turnout: tinyurl.com/25yjy938

* Updated voter guide: tinyurl.com/hfptxsu2

Reply
Share

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Brian Almon · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture