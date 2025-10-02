A couple of weeks ago, I shared an overview of city council races throughout Idaho. As we approach this November’s municipal elections, I thought I’d highlight the contests in our largest cities. Next up is my hometown, and the place I know best: Eagle.

What would eventually become the city of Eagle developed slowly in the century following Idaho’s statehood in 1890. Early settlers Truman Catlin and Thomas High Aikens purchased large tracts of land north and south of the Boise River in the late 19th century, and after a bridge was built over the river, residents began to flock to the area.

The population of Eagle was just over 3,000 in 1990, but today it stands at approximately 35,000, making it one of the fastest-growing communities in Idaho. A few years ago, Eagle even made national news for being the top out-of-state destination for CalPERS checks, reflecting the influx of California retirees. This massive growth makes longtime residents uneasy. Despite remaining one of the safest places in Idaho, many residents are concerned that growth will bring rising crime in addition to traffic and new developments.

One of my very first posts on what later became the Gem State Chronicle was about how local activists rallied conservative voters to change the course of our city’s history. Eagle consistently votes 70–80% Republican in state and federal elections, but city politics don’t always follow strict partisan lines. When my family and I moved here in 2018, our city council and mayor were decidedly left-leaning. That changed in 2019, when conservatives overwhelmingly elected a conservative mayor and two council members, followed by additional victories over the next four years. Today, the Eagle City Council is one of the most conservative governing bodies in Ada County.

The question for voters is whether to keep it that way. Council Members Melissa Gindlesperger and Helen Russell are both retiring, leaving two vacant seats. Unlike Boise, Eagle has only four council members, all elected at-large rather than by district. That means Eagle voters must select two candidates out of the seven who have declared.

Thanks to Matt Todd of the Ranch Podcast for sitting down with each of the seven. Here are the candidates, in alphabetical order:

I’ve known Steve Bender for almost as long as I’ve lived in Eagle. I served as his alternate precinct committeeman from 2020–2022 and was honored when he asked me to give the seconding speech at the 2022 Idaho GOP State Convention, where he was elected treasurer. He has served in numerous roles in the Idaho Republican Party, is a director of the Eagle Sewer Board, and works as a substitute teacher in the West Ada School District. Steve knows politics, having worked for the U.S. Senate during the Reagan Administration, and approaches problems from a very analytical perspective.

Visit Steve’s website here.

Danielle Davis calls herself “Eagle’s problem solver.” I don’t know her well beyond a few short conversations, but her website says she moved to Eagle about ten years ago after living in various places throughout the United States and Europe.

Visit Danielle’s website here.

I’ve known Robert Gillis for a couple of years, often crossing paths at the Capitol. As president of Idaho Tough on Crime, he has lobbied for several law enforcement–related bills. Gillis served for many years as a Los Angeles County sheriff’s deputy, specializing in criminal gangs and organized crime, and also worked in emergency medical services. He has always come across to me as earnest and pragmatic.

Visit Robert’s website here.

Beth Haney recently moved to Idaho full time from Yorba Linda, California, where she served on that city’s council and as mayor. Haney highlights her experience as a small business owner, nurse practitioner, and health policy expert, along with her service on numerous boards and commissions. I’ve spoken to Beth a few times, and she comes across as earnest and serious about tackling the issues facing our community. Voters will have to decide whether she’s been here long enough to fully understand Eagle’s unique challenges.

Visit Beth’s website here.

Tom Letz is notorious in Eagle for being a Facebook troll. I’ve had him blocked for a long time because he seems to delight in irritating as many people as possible, and life’s too short for that. He belongs to a small group of Eagle residents who claim to be conservative Republicans yet often align with the most liberal members of our community. Nevertheless, kudos to him for putting his name on the ballot.

Visit Tom’s Facebook page here.

Nancy Merrill holds the distinction of being the last mayor of Eagle to win reelection, first elected to the City Council in 1995. She has deep roots in Eagle—I appreciated that she hosted her campaign kickoff at Reid Merrill Park, named after her father-in-law, who owned a large egg farm in town. Merrill later served as director of Idaho State Parks and Recreation after her terms as mayor. She brings a lot of experience to the table.

Visit Nancy’s website here.

Kenny Pittman served on the Eagle City Council from 2018–2021. He is marketing president for a payroll company based in Eagle and serves with many civic organizations including Eagle Kiwanis, Eagle Chamber of Commerce, and Crime Stoppers of Idaho. After the 2019 council turnover, Pittman often voted in the minority with socialist Miranda Gold, but once she moved out of Eagle he seemed to align more with the conservative wing. Every interaction I’ve had with Pittman has been pleasant, and he comes across as well-intentioned.

Visit Kenny’s website here.

These are the choices before Eagle voters this November. Of the seven candidates, I see only one who would be a disaster, while several would be excellent. The usual ideological lines blur in municipal races, so it will be interesting to see how the vote breaks down. I make no predictions, nor endorsements—though I do have one candidate’s sign in my lawn right now.

City council is a tough job, and not one for which I have any personal ambition. I appreciate all those who have stepped into the arena to serve our community. Eagle will only continue to grow in the coming decades, and the decisions our leaders make now will affect the freedom and prosperity of our children and grandchildren. I pray Eagle’s voters choose wisely this November.