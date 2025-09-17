A couple of weeks ago, I shared an overview of city council races throughout Idaho. As we approach this November’s municipal elections, I thought I’d highlight the races in our largest cities, starting with Boise.

First incorporated in 1868, shortly after the establishment of Idaho Territory, Boise is now home to more than 235,000 people. It is the state capital and the hub of the Treasure Valley metropolitan area. Boise residents are divided into six council districts, and each council member serves a staggered four-year term.

This year, council districts 2, 4, and 6 are up for election.

Jimmy Hallyburton, Lisa Sanchez, Lynn Bradescu

I attended the launch event for Lynn Bradescu’s campaign for Boise City Council last week. I was honored to be asked to serve as her campaign’s communications director, and I am hopeful about the possibilities. Though I live just a few blocks outside of Boise’s sixth council district, I understand that what happens in Boise doesn’t stay in Boise. Idaho’s capital and largest city sets the tone for the state, but unfortunately, it has often followed the lead of cities such as Seattle, Portland, and San Francisco.

That means I cannot claim to be unbiased, but I’ve never pretended otherwise. (Lynn is also a sponsor of the Gem State Chronicle.) I believe Lynn would be a strong voice for common-sense ideas on a council that has shifted dramatically in recent years.

Lynn has long been a community leader in Boise. As the founder of 101 Ada, she has raised nearly $200,000 for local nonprofits, an accomplishment far more laudable than lobbying government to spend taxpayer dollars on favored causes. As a realtor, Lynn also understands housing and land use issues, both of which are critical for residents.

Who is Lynn’s competition?

The incumbent is Jimmy Hallyburton, who has served since his 2019 election. Hallyburton is best known for his passion for bicycles—he founded the Boise Bike Project in 2007 and made headlines (at least on the Gem State Chronicle) last summer for his trip to China to study how the Chinese Communist Party manages bicycle policy. He recently joined Matthew Todd of the Ranch Podcast for an interview—click here to listen.

Bradescu isn’t the only challenger. Former Boise council member Lisa Sanchez has also filed, making this a particularly interesting race. Sanchez first won election in 2017 in a five-way contest, then was reelected in 2021 in the newly created third district with an outright majority in a four-way race.

Her tenure ended in 2023, however, when she moved out of her district and was deemed to have vacated her seat. She sued the city in response and appealed to the State Supreme Court after her case was dismissed by an Ada County judge. According to Margaret Carmel at BoiseDev, taxpayers ultimately paid more than $149,000 in attorney’s fees. Sanchez also recently appeared on the Ranch Podcast—click here to listen.

Voters in district 6 therefore face a clear choice: the incumbent, who looked to Communist China for bike policy inspiration; the former council member who centered her platform on racial identity and sued the city after leaving her district; or a community leader with a proven record of service who can speak for the forgotten men and women of Boise.

Colin Nash, Josh Ellstrom, Derek James Smith

Council district 2 also features a three-way race. Council President Colin Nash served nearly two terms in the Legislature as a Democrat before being appointed to a vacant council seat. He was reelected in 2023 in a four-way contest that included former legislator Grant Burgoyne.

According to his biography on the City of Boise website, Nash’s priorities on the council include affordable housing, new parks, and public safety.

He is being challenged by Josh Ellstrom and Derek James Smith. Ellstrom’s public presence is minimal—so far, the only material I can find is a bare Facebook page without even a clear picture, and he has not submitted a candidate profile to the City of Boise. (Note to Mr. Ellstrom and any prospective candidates: I highly recommend attending a Citizens Alliance of Idaho training event before running. You’ll gain valuable knowledge that will give you a leg up on the competition.)

Smith has shared more about himself. He moved to Boise in 2016, met his wife here, and overcame drug addiction. He lists growth and the cost of living as his top issues and recently joined Matthew Todd on the Ranch Podcast. Click here to listen.

Finally, incumbent Council Member Jordan Morales in district 4 is running unopposed.

Boise residents have a choice: continue down the current path, which leads to Seattle, Portland, and San Francisco, or change course and preserve the unique character of Idaho’s capital city. The outcomes in the contested races will be telling indicators of which direction Boise will take.