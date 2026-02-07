It feels like 2026 just began, doesn’t it? Nevertheless, we’re already closing out the second week of February, the Legislature has been in session for nearly a month, and candidate filings for statewide and legislative races open in just over two weeks.

I had a chance to talk with Secretary of State Phil McGrane yesterday about what his office is doing to prepare for this year’s elections:

On paper, this is a big election year for Idaho. Three of our four congressional delegates are on the ballot, as well as all seven state constitutional officers and 105 legislators. However, compared to four years ago, it’s pretty quiet. By this time in 2022, both Janice McGeachin and Ed Humphreys were running energetic campaigns for governor against Brad Little; Phil McGrane, Dorothy Moon, and Mary Souza were running to become Secretary of State; Priscilla Giddings and Scott Bedke were vying for the vacant Lieutenant Governor position; both Raúl Labrador and Art Macomber were challenging Lawrence Wasden for Attorney General; and Debbie Critchfield and Branden Durst were challenging Sherri Ybarra for State Superintendent.

This year? Crickets.

Gov. Brad Little is presumably running for a third term, though he has not technically announced a campaign. He has been endorsed by President Trump and has raised over a million dollars, so it seems likely he will seek a third term.

Challengers in the Republican primary include Jordan Chirat, Scott Hert, Jill Kirkham, perennial candidate Lisa Maria, and Justin Plante. Old State Saloon owner Mark Fitzpatrick, who has received national attention for various political events and promotions, officially threw his hat in the ring yesterday as well.

Other races are silent as the grave. Lt. Gov. Scott Bedke, Secretary of State Phil McGrane, Attorney General Raúl Labrador, State Controller Brandon Woolf, State Treasurer Jill Ellsworth, and State Superintendent Debbie Critchfield have no challengers thus far. Each has raised significant sums, with Labrador leading the pack at $484,000 as of the most recent Sunshine report. Democrats recently told the press they would challenge Critchfield in the general election, but no primary filings have been made in that race yet.

Some legislative races are already heating up, with quite a few contenders throwing their hats in the ring since the last update. In North Idaho, District 1 is shaping up as a replay of one of 2024’s most expensive primaries, with Scott Herndon and Sen. Jim Woodward nearly even in cash as they prepare for another rematch. District 6 stands out as one of the most consequential contests statewide: Rep. Lori McCann’s pivot to challenge Sen. Dan Foreman has upended the landscape, leaving Colton Bennett the favorite for her soon-to-be vacated House seat. Many other districts already have competitive primaries, with challengers actively campaigning while incumbents deliberate in Boise.

Idaho really has only four battlegrounds: Districts 15, 26, and 29 have split delegations, while in District 6 Democrats have come close in the past to picking off a seat or two. For every other district, the May primary is effectively the real election. I’ll have a comprehensive preview soon, after the February 10 campaign finance reporting deadline, with official filings opening on February 23.

If you plan to run for legislative office, make sure you file the week of February 23–27. Late work will not be accepted, as some of my high school teachers used to say. County and local races, including precinct committeemen, can file during the first two weeks of March.

There should be enough drama in legislative races to make up for the lack thereof at the statewide level. The May primary will determine the direction of our state for the next two years. Will we consolidate the gains we’ve made, or allow corporate lobbyists and the teacher’s union to undo our conservative victories?

Remember: the future belongs to those who show up. File to run for office and put in the work to win. Volunteer for a candidate whose platform you support. Above all, make sure to vote on May 19—and make sure your family, friends, and neighbors do as well. The work of maintaining our Republic never ends.