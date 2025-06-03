When I worked at Idaho Freedom Foundation (IFF) in 2023, Wayne Hoffman suggested that instead of simply complaining about the promotion of degeneracy we must endure every June, we should instead promote our own pride. We came up with a list of great American men and women who stood up against tyranny, who championed individual rights, and who deserved to be remembered and honored to this day.

I wrote most of the profiles, including those of Davy Crockett and Patrick Buchanan. Hoffman himself wrote some as well, including this homage to satirist H.L. Mencken and a profile of Tucker Carlson. Ron Nate, now IFF’s president, wrote about President Grover Cleveland, a great 19th century Democrat, as well as fearless scholar Charles Murray. Anna Miller, then director of the Center for American Education, honored Walter Williams, under whom she had the opportunity to study at Georgetown University before his passing in 2020. Niklas Kleinworth, recently departed for Washington DC, covered legendary figures Thomas Jefferson, James Madison, and Lewis & Clark. Even office manager and development coordinator Ryan Claassen took part, penning a piece about Founding Father Patrick Henry.

I was pleased to see IFF launch a new Pride in America series yesterday. The original series was one of my favorite projects, so I’m glad to see it continue. Step back and think about the historical moment in which we exist right now. We are approaching a yearlong celebration of America, the 250th anniversary of the birth of our country. This is a once-in-a-lifetime event, and we have President Donald Trump at the helm rather than the fossilized Joe Biden or the incoherent Kamala Harris. This should be the absolute pinnacle of patriotism for generations to come. What better way to celebrate than by honoring the great Americans whose work and sacrifices paved the way for us today?

The first entry in IFF’s Pride in America series is an obvious choice—first in war, first in peace, first in the hearts of his countrymen, George Washington was one of the greatest men in history and deserves the moniker of father of our country:

In a world dominated by empires and autocrats, Washington’s vision of a republic built on the consent of the governed was audacious and at odds with the prevailing wisdom of his era. But he was right. His leadership, integrity, and dedication to republican principles established the durable framework for a nation where freedom could flourish. He set the standard for civilian leadership and laid the groundwork for America’s enduring legacy of liberty. George Washington wasn't just a military victor; he was the indispensable architect of our nation, and that is something we should never forget.

Read the whole thing over on X, and make sure to follow IFF for future entries in the series. Let’s make the next couple of years a celebration to be proud of.