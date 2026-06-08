Less than two weeks until the convention

I’ve been working hard in preparation for the 2026 Idaho GOP State Convention, so apologies for the lack of output lately. My primary project has been taking all the submissions for rules, resolutions, and the platform and organizing them into packets for the delegates. These should be finalized and available for review very soon. We’re going to have some interesting debates in Meridian later this month.

If you haven’t checked the convention page at the Idaho GOP website in a while, you should do that now. In addition to the agenda, it now lists the members of each committee as well as ticket info for two lunches and one dinner event. The Ada County GOP is hosting a fancy soiree at the Center at the Park, just across Hwy 55 from the convention location. It looks to be a fun event so get your tickets now.

I am excited to be on the Platform Committee this year, which will once again be chaired by my friend Bjorn Handeen. I served as secretary of that committee in Coeur d’Alene two years ago. I’ve been working on a pretty radical idea for the platform that I hope to unveil tomorrow, so stay tuned!

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It’s been a few days since the last digest, which means a lot of posts over at the Gem State Chronicle. I’ll link them here briefly:

Newsletters

Op-eds

Press releases

There were a lot of press releases over the past few days, so click here to check them all out. I always say I think it’s important to know what our elected officials are saying, even if we disagree with them. I want the Gem State Chronicle to not only be a site for news and analysis, but a repository for what our elected leaders have said over the past few years.

Video of the day

Michael Malice is one of my favorite interviewers, and this week he had a conversation with Zuby, who is a very interesting man himself. I was struck by the reminder of just how insane our world was just a few short years ago, and what it revealed about our fellow citizens:

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