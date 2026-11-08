Hello friends. I hope you’ve had some time to relax and reflect after Election Day. I’ve been doing a lot of AI-assisted data analysis, trying to make sense of what went down in Idaho, and what we should do between now and the next election. I’ve also been cutting down brush that’s turned my back fence into a wilderness—making the world a better place one stick at a time!

There are several ideas I am preparing to set in motion at the Gem State Chronicle between now and the new year as I continue working to make it the most useful center-right political platform in Idaho. I figured I’d take a few minutes to share some of my ideas with paid supporters, as well as what I’ve thus far learned from my analysis.