Following the 2026 Republican legislative primary last May, I wrote about how the Gem State seems to be divided in two. The west and north exemplify a conservatism based on individual liberties and small government, while the south and east embrace a conservatism rooted in community institutions. Both sides call the other Republicans-in-name-only, and both sides are convinced the other is secretly trying to turn Idaho into a blue state like California, Washington, or Colorado.

Because of the winner-take-all nature of our republican system of government—decisions about taxes, funding, regulations, and subsidies apply to everyone—both factions work to gain ground in each other’s territory. As I explained last May, this year we reached a kind of equilibrium. The political machine associated with Gov. Brad Little successfully held every seat east of Mountain Home, despite all the money and energy spent against figures such as Sen. Jim Guthrie, Rep. Rick Cheatum, and Rep. Stephanie Mickelsen. However, that same machine was unable to oust incumbents like Rep. Steve Tanner, Sen. Dan Foreman, or Rep. Elaine Price.

Rep. Jordan Redman took a lot of heat for putting his money where his mouth is this year. He spent his own money supporting candidates he believed in, even though those candidates were challenging fellow legislators. Some of those legislators, including Sen. Guthrie and Rep. Mickelsen, ran to the Idaho Statesman to complain:

“I guess it’d be great to have that kind of money to just try to buy elections that way,” Guthrie said. “I think it’s bad enough when it’s out-of-state money coming in to try to influence an election. But this is a sitting legislator that’s meddling in races in the other body against an incumbent. “I am just pretty disappointed in that.” … Based on the candidates the committee supported and opposed, Mickelsen assessed that Redman was working to move the Republican-dominated Legislature further to the right — in a way that would send a “bad message” to lawmakers. “I think what it says is, ‘If you don’t vote exactly the way we want you to, then the next election, the next go-round, we’re going to come after you,’ ” she said. “I think voters across the state ought to be really concerned.”

As I wrote last spring, such pearl-clutching might carry more weight if it wasn’t completely hypocritical. Campaign finance records show that Mickelsen Farms was one of the very first donors to Christa Hazel, an outspoken Biden supporter in Kootenai County who challenged Rep. Elaine Price in the primary. Remember, too, that Gov. Little’s PACs were behind attacks on three Canyon County senators—Tammy Nichols, Brian Lenney, and Chris Trakel—heading into the 2024 primary.

It’s not that eastern Idaho moderates don’t undermine their colleagues during the primary; rather, they do it through several layers of PACs and other organizations that not only obscure the source of the money but also mingle it with money that ultimately originated with far-left national donors. Numerous PACs worked hard this year to support eastern Idaho incumbents while attacking their challengers, as well as incumbents such as Sen. Glenneda Zuiderveld, Rep. Elaine Price, Rep. Chris Bruce, and others considered too right-wing. The Way Back PAC, Hometown Heroes, and Defend and Protect Idaho transferred large sums of money among themselves and engaged in independent expenditures during the primary. Some of the large national organizations that donated to these PACs have also received money from major left-wing figures such as George Soros and Bill Gates.

Click here to see the full Sankey chart showing how left-wing money was mingled with Idaho legislative races.

A little background on the big organizations mingling their money with eastern Idaho figures:

Sixteen Thirty Fund is a progressive 501(c)(4) that funds political issues and ballot initiatives throughout the nation.

New Venture Fund is a 501(c)(3) based in Washington, DC, that serves as something of an intermediary for major progressive figures.

Civitech, out of Austin, Texas, is a tech company that provides software and voter outreach tools primarily to Democratic campaigns and organizations.

Toolbox is a 527 political organization based in Arlington, Virginia, that redistributes donations from various figures.

North Fund is a DC-based 501(c)(4) that funds advocacy and ballot initiatives, mostly on the progressive side.

At the center of these groups is the Way Back PAC, based out of a mailbox in Sheridan, Wyoming. It serves as a middleman, bundling contributions from big national organizations to smaller statewide PACs including Hometown Heroes, Defend and Protect Idaho, and Idaho First.

Sen. Guthrie and Rep. Mickelsen want you to be outraged that Rep. Redman is putting his own money on the line to support conservative challengers to incumbent legislators, but I bet they don’t want you to think too hard about how much of their own support flows through the same channels as money from major national left-wing donors and organizations.

Consider that Sen. Van Burtenshaw donated $5,000 to Hometown Heroes, while Reps. Britt Raybould and Clay Handy donated $2,500 each to Hometown Heroes and Defend and Protect Idaho, respectively. Hometown Heroes not only supported incumbents but also challengers to incumbents, including Casey Swensen against Sen. Josh Kohl, Megan Blanksma against Sen. Christy Zito, Conner Cook against Rep. Barbara Ehardt, Jennifer Miles against Rep. Tanya Burgoyne, Michael Collins against Rep. Kyle Harris, Alexandra Caval against Rep. Clint Hostetler, Cherie Vollmer against Rep. David Leavitt, and Christa Hazel against Rep. Elaine Price.

Defend and Protect Idaho took it even further, spending money in direct opposition to Sens. Josh Kohl, Glenneda Zuiderveld, Dan Foreman, Christy Zito, and Josh Keyser, as well as Reps. David Leavitt, Clint Hostetler, and Barbara Ehardt.

What, then, is the source of the outrage over Redman’s contributions? Is it the magnitude? Is it the fact that he was open about whom he supported? If anything, Redman simply broke the unwritten rule that says you’re supposed to hide your opposition to incumbent legislators behind layers of PACs and plausible deniability.

Critics have tried to paint Redman’s actions as unprecedented and extraordinary, but the only unusual thing about his involvement was that he was willing to spend his own money and do it up front and in the open. While this might provoke hard feelings as we head into the 2027 session, we should all maintain some perspective here. The two Idahos I described last spring aren’t going anywhere. Both factions are strongly attached to differing visions for the future of our state, and both will continue working to elect legislators who support those visions. That’s politics, and there’s no use complaining about it.

What we should not do is pretend there’s something unfair or unprecedented about one side finally doing what the other has been doing for years. Jordan Redman might have been more direct about putting his money behind his convictions, but he was hardly the first legislator to fund primary challenges against his colleagues, and he won’t be the last.

Feature image created with ChatGPT.

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Video of the day

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I’m continuing to work on several exciting new projects, and hope to have a preview for you very soon. In the meantime, click here to compare how legislators voted during the 2026 session!