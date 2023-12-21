We like to think that words have meanings that transcend ephemeral narratives. Discourse requires us to agree on common definitions for the words we use. Imagine someone from Texas debating what to have for barbecue with someone from Minnesota — they will likely have very different ideas of what barbecue means and will have trouble agreeing to anything.

This is perhaps the greatest weakness of conservatives today. We believe that certain words and phrases, such as democracy, freedom, patriotism, the American Dream, and the plain text of the Constitution, still mean what they did when our great-grandparents grew up. Yet that is clearly not the case.

The left has successfully infiltrated our civic institutions and redefined the words we use to define our society. One of the godfathers of right-wing Twitter in the old days was a fellow named David Burge, aka iowahawkblog, who poked fun at leftist pretensions. In 2015 he made what might be his most insightful observation:

The modern left rarely — if ever — creates their own institutions. Instead, they took over the traditional structures of American society and reoriented them toward their own purposes. This happened slowly enough so as to be mostly unnoticed by American conservatives, whose mental images of these institutions remain what they were before that takeover.