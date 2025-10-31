I’m pleased to share my debut guest opinion piece for The Hill, which explores how local media in conservative Idaho have been laundering national progressive talking points in their coverage of the Wilder arrests:

It is fair for Idahoans to ask why our local mainstream media headlines sound like ACLU press releases or Democratic talking points. Despite their local focus, most television and print outlets in Idaho are owned by national conglomerates or hedge funds and staffed from a talent pool that is steeped in left-leaning ideology. Yet for many Idahoans, these outlets remain the only trusted sources for local news — largely because there is so little competition.

This followed my post last week examining how local TV and print news was framing the story. I appreciate the chance to share with a national audience the challenge we face in Idaho. Despite being a red state — where more than 80% of legislators are Republican, over 60% of voters are registered Republicans, and Donald Trump won with more than 66% of the vote — our local newspapers and TV stations still reinforce the same narratives familiar to readers of The New York Times or The Washington Post.

One aspect I didn’t cover is that talk radio stands out as an ideological exception within Idaho’s media landscape. For instance, the Tuesday afternoon following the Wilder arrests, KBOI News Talk host Nate Shelman devoted his entire program not only to the raid itself but also to the Idaho Statesman’s absurd editorial. Shelman specifically invited Idahoans of Hispanic descent to call in and share whether they viewed the raid as authoritarian or racist — and nearly all said it was right and proper for law enforcement to enforce the law.

I invite you to read the op-ed when you have a chance, and consider what it would take to create a media environment that better reflects the values of most Idahoans. Naturally, I’d like to see the Gem State Chronicle rise to that occasion — but we should also amplify outlets like talk radio that are already offering alternative perspectives.

I’m grateful for the chance to write for a national audience and to work with David Freddoso, opinion editor at The Hill. I hope to contribute more in the future.

