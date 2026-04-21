Gem State Chronicle

Gem State Chronicle

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Big E
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Endorsements can be useful IF and only IF the endorser:

1) Knows the endorsee’s work, character, principles, voting record, and behavior personally.

2) Has no self-serving reason to endorse.

3) Is willing to rescind an endorsement if he or she learns something factual and negative about the endorsee.

We know at least one instance where a high profile endorser is unwilling to rescind an endorsement even after learning about an endorsee’s past or current behavior that makes the endorsee unsuitable for office.

Bottom line is to let endorsements help guide your OWN careful research. But do not rely on others to make your decisions for you. Do your own research using the many tools available to Idahoans.

People who fail to vote at all due to apathy or who fail vote carefully hurt many: themselves; the candidates who should have received their vote but didn’t; and their neighbors who must endure the fallout of a bad candidate or one who becomes someone else once elected.

Also, please ignore someone who tells you a vote for person X is a wasted vote because he or she cannot win. Remember, your ballot is secret. You don’t have to follow the crowd. Often, the crowd is wrong. Vote your principles and your conscience.

Primary is May 19. It will determine the general election results. Many people advocate early voting, but be sure you have all the facts you can possibly gather before making your mark.

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