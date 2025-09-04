Gem State Chronicle

Gem State Chronicle

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Rick Davis's avatar
Rick Davis
3h

A refreshingly interesting an informative enlightment. Thanks, Brian, from another patriot* who voted with our feet.

(*5th generation Oregonian: G-G-grandfather captained an 1853 Oregon Trail wagon train.)

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

© 2025 Brian Almon
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture