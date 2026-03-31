Gem State Chronicle

Gem State Chronicle

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TPage
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Having to do this kind of maneuver in a state like Idaho just proves there are still to many establishment Republicans who don't care what their constituents want. Good for Brian Lenney and Cindy Carlson trying to get this over the line.

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