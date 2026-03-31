House Bill 745, which would prohibit taxpayer subsidies for teachers’ unions, has languished in Sen. Dan Foreman’s drawer for the better part of a month. Despite cosponsoring H745 and telling supporters he would give the bill a hearing, Foreman made an about-face after its passage in the House. He told some he was working on something better and said on the Senate floor that he was negotiating with the teachers’ union. Yet it now appears he was doing nothing at all.

Sen. Christy Zito twice attempted to pry H745 from Foreman’s hands—once on the Senate floor and once in committee. She was unsuccessful both times, largely because members of the Senate are reluctant to color outside the lines.

Monday afternoon, the Senate moved to the 14th Order of Business to consider amendments to bills. House Bill 516, dealing with public school instruction on gender identity and sexual orientation, had been referred to the 14th Order earlier this month for possible amendment. Sens. Brian Lenney and Cindy Carlson proposed an amendment to H516 that incorporates the language from H745.

This procedure, sometimes called a “radiator cap,” is perilous, as bill sponsors typically dislike seeing others hijack their legislation. However, the sponsors of H516 are Rep. Dale Hawkins—who is surely on board—and Sen. Carlson, who joined Sen. Lenney in proposing the amendment.

We will likely find out Tuesday whether the rest of the Senate is willing to go along with this plan. Idaho Ed News reported that a slight majority of senators stood in support of the amendment, so it seems plausible that the same majority will approve the bill. H745 has already passed the House, so this could be a viable path to sending legislation prohibiting taxpayer subsidies for teachers’ unions to Gov. Brad Little’s desk.

Would Little veto this bill? The Idaho Education Association seems to believe it wields significant power and influence in Idaho, but it’s unclear why a Republican governor would feel beholden to it. That said, he has vetoed at least one bill every year, though none yet this year. He could cite the bill’s unusual path as justification.

The final days of the session are here, and we’re in for a wild ride.

Feature image created with Microsoft Copilot.