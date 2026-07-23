Gem State Chronicle

Gem State Chronicle

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Big E's avatar
Big E
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Amazing work, Brian. Looking forward to trying out Idaho Insider soon . Thank you for creating this wonderful tool for Idaho citizens.

Teensy typo: The committees page now lists every standing, interim, ***join,*** and special committee, including the 2026 task forces.

***join*** should be ***joint***

Here’s a tool we’d love: A bill analyzer / tracker that automatically summarizes in English (not legalese) each section of a bill, without losing the key points. Points could be bulleted lists for ease of reading.

Perhaps include similarity to other bills already law and others in the pipeline during the session. Whether the bill has been renamed or renumbered from earlier version. When public testimony can be given and how we can write or testify in time. (You highlighted a similar tool — https://gemstatebrief.com/legislative-tracker/committees?type=BILL&source=CROSS_CHAMBER — but it wasn’t readable due to black background and strong colors.) Other bill trackers exist (listed at https://eolson47.substack.com/i/203007296/idaho-bill-trackers-and-analysis), but they require tons of time to use effectively.

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