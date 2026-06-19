One hurdle down

Day one of the 2026 Idaho GOP State Convention is in the books. The Platform Committee met for four hours and debated my proposal, which condensed the 2024 Platform into a much shorter preamble along with nine specific legislative directives.

Former state representative Julianne Young made the brilliant move of the day, moving to divide the question and allow the committee to consider the preamble first, then each of the nine directives one at a time. All passed, occasionally with minor amendments. Several more planks were added later in the meeting, while several others were withdrawn since my proposal covered their ideas already.

Now it heads to the floor, where more than six hundred delegates will have an opportunity to debate its merits. While a great majority of feedback has been positive, there have been a few delegates who seem extremely upset by what they see as meddling with an important document. I am prepared to advocate for the new platform on the convention floor tomorrow, and we’ll see where the chips fall.

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Remodeling the medical center

WASHINGTON—Today, Idaho Congressman Mike Simpson highlighted the inclusion of $750,000 in funding for the Franklin County Medical Center Long-Term Care Remodel Project in Preston, Idaho, at his request through Community Project Funding (CPF) in the Fiscal Year 2027 Labor, Health and Human Services, Education, and Related Agencies Appropriations Bill. “Many of Idaho’s seniors have helped build, serve, and shape our communities. The least we can do to repay them is ensure they have access to care without having to leave their hometown or families. The Franklin County Medical Center needs to remodel and improve its long-term care facility to meet growing demands. As the only advanced nursing facility in Franklin County, I’m proud to support this project and advocate for funding that helps our beloved seniors,” said Rep. Simpson.

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Risch talks water and public lands

Senator Risch’s Urban Canal Modernization Act, S. 2753, would allow states to use Bureau of Reclamation aging infrastructure funding to help address repairs for urban canals with extraordinary maintenance issues, like the New York Canal in Idaho’s Treasure Valley. The Wildfire Prevention Act, S. 140, introduced by Senators Risch and John Barrasso (R-Wyo.), would cut red tape hindering forest management projects and increase the use of existing resources, like grazing, for wildfire mitigation. While the bill includes a provision to nullify the 2001 Roadless Rule, Idaho and Colorado’s state-specific rules are exempt. The America the Beautiful Act, S. 1547, introduced by Senators Risch and Steve Daines (R-Mont.), would address maintenance backlogs on federal lands by reauthorizing the Legacy Restoration Fund.

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Tomorrow is a big day at the convention. If you’re attending as a delegate, alternate, or guest, check out Jen Hamaker’s talk on forest fires at 8:30am, Katie Bowen’s seminar on getting out the vote starting at 9:30am, not to mention the Rules and Resolutions Committee in the morning. Our first General Session begins in the early afternoon, followed by a special dinner event hosted by the Ada County GOP, and the Idaho Young Republicans will cap things off with a late night party at Loose Screw Brewing starting at 9pm.

I look forward to seeing you all there tomorrow!

Feature image: Platform Committee Secretary Patrick Wolf, Chairman Bjorn Handeen, Vice Chairman James Lamborn, and Parliamentarian John Green.

As always, thank you to sponsors Lynn Bradescu’s Boise Realty, Money Metals, and New Saint Andrews College. Thank you also to all the paid subscribers who make it possible for me to do what I do.