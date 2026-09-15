Op-ed by Dr. Daniel Ryan of Moscow, Idaho

As a physician, I vowed to protect the unborn as thousands of physicians throughout the history of medicine have also vowed. I urge you to join me in protecting the unborn by voting against Proposition 1, the so-called “Reproductive Freedom and Privacy Act Initiative.”

This Proposition would destroy Idaho’s laws protecting unborn infants.The Heartbeat Law and the Defense of Life Act have greatly reduced abortions in Idaho (see idahofamily.org/issues/), permitting only abortions of pregnancies that would have taken the life of the mother.

I was disappointed, though not surprised, to see my colleague Dr. Robin Sautter write in favor of the pro-abortion Prop 1. Now I will almost certainly run into Dr. Sautter at Winco. Or she will give life-saving care to someone related to me in Moscow. And I will be thankful for her work, but her stance on this bill is evil.

Dr. Sautter’s criticism of Idaho’s pro-life laws are that they 1) are vague and 2) that they are making OBGYN doctors move away.

I noticed that her article does not quote the law she thinks is vague nor is there an explanation of how it is vague. I’m curious if Dr. Sautter has actually read the Heartbeat or Defense of Life laws or if she is like another physician, Dr. Stacy Seyb in Boise who, while making a legal attack on our prolife laws in 2025, testified under oath that he had not even read the laws.

Read the whole thing

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Rufo and Lomez discuss how the loss of Charlie Kirk has affected the conservative movement and America as a whole, and where we go from here:

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