I’ve been busy with convention prep today, but I’ve been watching notification popups from comments on my platform proposal throughout. It’s been a fun experiment to essentially crowdsource a platform, and I’m looking forward to reading through them all and combining them before the first meeting of the Platform Committee.

I think we have a chance to create something special to guide the conservative movement in Idaho. There’s no guarantee that the committee will approve this radical change, but we have started a great discussion that will continue in the years to come.

The full packet of rules, resolutions, and platform proposals is complete and has been sent to delegates and alternates to the 2026 Idaho GOP state convention. If that’s you, make sure to check your email.

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Simpson brings home the bacon

Congressman Mike Simpson and his team are very good at keeping us informed on how much federal money he is able to appropriate for projects in his district. Fiscal conservatives don’t like it, but those who benefit from these funds seem to be happy:

Today, Idaho Congressman Mike Simpson highlighted the inclusion of $750,000 in funding for the Madison Memorial Hospital Radiology Expansion Project in Rexburg, Idaho, at his request through Community Project Funding (CPF) in the Fiscal Year 2027 Labor, Health and Human Services, Education, and Related Agencies Appropriations Bill.

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Labrador versus scammers

Attorney General Raúl Labrador issued a warning today about Medicare scammers calling up senior citizens:

“My Consumer Protection Division has seen a surge in complaints from Idaho families, and we want seniors and their families to know how these scams work before they become victims,” said Attorney General Labrador. “No one from Medicare will ever call you to ask for your number. Hang up and call 1-800-MEDICARE directly, report it at ReportScamsIdaho.com or contact local law enforcement.”

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Little launches

Governor Brad Little announced a new workforce grant program that he says will complement Idaho LAUNCH:

“Idaho has become a national leader in workforce development through innovative programs like Idaho LAUNCH, and now we are taking the next step in implementing President Trump’s Talent Strategy for America. The Workforce Pell Grant program builds on the success of Idaho LAUNCH by creating even more pathways for Idahoans to earn valuable credentials, fill good-paying jobs, and strengthen our economy. By acting now, we can ensure Idaho is ready to maximize this new opportunity for students, employers, and communities across our state,” Governor Little said.

The governor has worked hard to tie his signature program to the Trump agenda. Do you think he has been successful?

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