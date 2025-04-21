Hello friends. Though there is no shortage of news, I’ve been keeping busy with my many duties and gigs these past few days, so I haven’t had a chance to sit down and write anything of importance. Life goes on, however.

As I mentioned on Saturday, I’ve been adjusting the look of the Gem State Chronicle homepage to give you more content on the screen whether you’re on desktop or mobile. Take a look and let me know what you think:

Make sure you check the homepage often, by the way. I’m always posting editorials and press releases that you might find interesting:

This morning, Gov. Brad Little ordered flags to fly at half-staff in honor of Pope Francis, who passed away early this morning.

Attorney General Raúl Labrador shared the work of ICAC, the Internet Crimes Against Children unit in his office.

Former state senator Steven Thayn explained his thoughts regarding school choice.

I’ve also been working on a unified style for the header images I use for editorials and press releases. Here’s a draft using Idaho GOP chairwoman Dorothy Moon as an example:

What do you think? I aim to create a consistent look that has the Gem State Chronicle style and branding and also emphasizes the subject.

I’ve also moved Substack over to a subdomain: newsletter.gemstatechronicle.com. This should make it easier to share Substack links on social media.

In case you missed it, activist David Pettinger raised the Pine Tree Flag in front of the city of Boise early Sunday morning. Even though Mayor Lauren McLean later took it down, and removed the trash bags he used to cover the pride flag, it was an interesting stunt, don’t you think? Check out independent journalist Casey Whalen’s video here.

Speaking of Flag Gate, Attorney General Labrador issued a statement earlier today about the situation. He said that current law, even those that armchair lawyers have cited on social media, does not give him the ability to compel Mayor McLean to remove the flag or sanction her for not doing so. However, he says he is looking into all possibilities.

Thank you for all your support, and for sharing and subscribing. Stay tuned for more news and analysis as well as a few surprises. I’ll be back with a new episode of the Gem State Report soon as well.

Have a great week!

