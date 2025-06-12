Gem State Chronicle

Gem State Chronicle

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Art Macomber's avatar
Art Macomber
6h

Interesting that the Division of Financial Management got 10 times the budget as the State Appellate Public Defender office, with five fewer full-time positions. It appears justice is never as valuable as money.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

© 2025 Brian Almon
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture