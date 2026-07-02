Dr. Hahn in at Boise State

The Idaho State Board of Education officially appointed Dr. David Hahn, former dean of engineering at the University of Arizona, as the eighth president of Boise State University:

Hahn’s appointment follows a national presidential search and the completion of the 10-business-day period required under Idaho law after he was named the sole finalist on June 16. Hahn’s appointment is effective July 1. He will perform his duties as he prepares to move to Idaho and will begin serving on campus no later than Aug. 10, in accordance with the terms of his contract. “This vote reflects the confidence of the full Board in the process we undertook and in the leader we have selected,” President of the Idaho State Board of Education Kurt Liebich said. “Today’s vote is the culmination of a rigorous process, and I have every confidence that Boise State and the state of Idaho are well served by this appointment. Dr. Hahn is the right person to lead Boise State into its next chapter.”

Hahn succeeds Dr. Marlene Tromp, who departed for the University of Vermont last year following a tumultuous relationship with the Legislature over DEI. I’ll have more on Dr. Hahn and what Idaho might expect from the new boss soon.

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Simpson moves to reform H-2A

Congressman Mike Simpson announced that he is cosponsoring the Securing Agriculture’s Workforce Act, which looks to make it easier for Big Ag to bring in more foreign workers:

“Ask any farmer or rancher, especially in the dairy industry, and they will tell you about the labor crisis they face. After years of working to build consensus to address this critical issue, I’m confident that the Securing Agriculture’s Workforce Act is the legislative fix we need. President Trump has demonstrated the courage to act on this issue and has a proven record of protecting America’s farmers while removing violent criminal illegal aliens who have no place in our country. I’m grateful to Chairman Thompson for his leadership and look forward to finally getting this solution across the finish line to bring lasting reform and certainty for our agricultural producers,” said Rep. Simpson, an original cosponsor. “The Idaho Dairymen’s Association thanks Congressman Mike Simpson for being an original cosponsor of the ‘Securing Agriculture’s Workforce Act.’ We are deeply grateful that the Congressman is once again showing that he is willing to lead on securing a workforce for Idaho’s dairy farms. Idaho’s farm families are the backbone of our state and having access to a secure, stable agricultural workforce is key to the economic success of those farms and our rural communities,” said Rick Naerebout, CEO of the Idaho Dairymen’s Association.

What do you think—do we still need more foreign visa holders to do the jobs Americans allegedly won’t do?

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More press releases

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Video of the day

The inimitable RazörFist lays out a path forward for America following the Supreme Court’s birthright citizenship decision:

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