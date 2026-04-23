Gem State Chronicle

Gem State Chronicle

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Big E's avatar
Big E
4h

Candidates should be evaluated on their merits, not their fundraising. Some incumbents in contested races -- especially those who couldn't / wouldn't show up to meet the people in person -- have not served the people as well as their challengers might do.

Please let's not put our fingers on the scale by looking at how much money each one raises, how big their ads are, or how nasty their mailers might be.

Consider who is supporting the well-funded. Often, the best-funded incumbents are supported by Big "whatever" rather than grass roots everyday Idahoans whose votes should matter most.

Just sayin...

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