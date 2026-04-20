Gem State Chronicle

Gem State Chronicle

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JD Foster's avatar
JD Foster
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You ask an excellent question -- why is Idaho's print media consistently leftist? The answer in part is that the print media is part of the broader category of "legacy media" which is consistently leftist. But the answer that matters is that Idaho conservatives still subscribe to these organs. Why should the Idaho Statesman ever change if conservatives still subscribe? The legacy media, like higher education, the teachers' unions, AARP, and certain other institutions, advance the leftist agenda at every opportunity. Unless conservatives like running uphill all the time, then conservatives need to be just as diligent in pushing back and forcing change. A simple starting place is to cancel subscriptions to left-wing media outlets.

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