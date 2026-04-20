Following Gov. Brad Little’s signing of House Bill 752, requiring people use the proper bathrooms, and House Bill 822, forbidding teachers and counselors from secretly transing children behind their parents’ backs, LGBTQ+ activists “occupied” the governor’s office, then a few days later “occupied” the Capitol restrooms.

Can you guess how local print media reported the story?

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I wrote in The Hill today about the disconnect between Idaho’s local print media and our state’s conservative values:

The headline characterized House Bill 822, which prohibits teachers and counselors from socially transitioning children without parental consent, as “outing trans kids to parents,” entirely accepting the protesters’ premise that there are transgender schoolchildren who need protection from their bigoted and intolerant parents — and, further, that school bureaucrats both want and know what’s best for a child experiencing an uncomfortable period of life, whereas his or her parents presumptively do not.

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Attorney General Labrador takes aim at illicit drones

Attorney General Raúl Labrador’s weekly newsletter explained why Idaho needs federal authority to crack down on unauthorized drone drops at prisons:

Drone drops have become one of the most effective methods for smuggling contraband past perimeter security. The drugs that arrive this way fuel addiction, overdoses, and violence inside facilities. Smuggled weapons raise the risk of assaults on staff and other inmates. Contraband cell phones allow incarcerated individuals to run fraud schemes, intimidate witnesses, and continue directing criminal activity from behind bars.

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Secretary McGrane with voting resources

Secretary of State Phil McGrane reminded readers about all the resources available to help you prepare for next month’s primary election:

This May 19th Primary is a milestone. For the first time in a primary election, every registered voter in Idaho can look up their personalized sample ballot at VoteIdaho.gov in advance of Election Day. This sample ballot will show you every race and every candidate on your specific ballot, so there are no surprises when you step into the voting booth. This year’s ballot includes everything from Idaho’s congressional delegation and statewide offices to legislative seats, county positions, and local district races, all the way down to precinct committeemen. What appears on your ballot depends on where you live and, importantly for this primary election, your party affiliation.

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Congressman Simpson’s busy week

Congressman Mike Simpson has been having too much fun in DC lately, hosting birds of prey and lauding tax cuts and federal appropriations:

It was a BIG week here in DC! We started the week off strong with Tax Day. Over 53 million filers claimed at least one of the Republicans’ new tax cuts. These tax cuts were a WIN for American working families, farmers, small businesses, and employees. In fact, if we had let the previous tax provisions expire, the average American family would have faced a tax hike of nearly $1,700.

(Folks often ask me why it’s proven so hard for anyone to challenge Congressman Simpson over the years. One word: Appropriations. Whatever your opinion on federal pork, there’s no denying that he brings home the bacon.)

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Regan’s big tent

KCRCC chairman Brent Regan explained that it’s not the moderates who have expanded the Republican Party in North Idaho, but conservatives:

In 2016, Kootenai County had 76,681 registered voters. Ten years later that number had grown by 33,718 to 110,399, a 44% increase. Republicans went from 40,065 (52% of voters) to 74,213, an 85% increase. Today, Republicans make up 67% of the total. In the last ten years, 94% of all new Kootenai County voters registered as Republican, and the Republican Party grew twice as fast as the overall number of registered voters.

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Have you bookmarked Primary Pulse yet? It’s your one-stop shop for information about your Republican legislative primary candidates. Unlike most voter guides, Primary Pulse is 100% unbiased. I don’t put my thumb on the scale in any fashion; I simply give you as much information as possible and trust you to make the best decision.

Thanks as always to sponsors Lynn Bradescu’s Boise Realty, Money Metals, and the iLuvIdaho Voter Guide. Thanks also to all of you for supporting this work!