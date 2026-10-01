Healthy candy alternatives by Savanna DeHay

We’re approaching that time of year when sugar-filled, chemical-laced candy becomes the centerpiece of every gathering, every meal, and every gift. While it is great visiting with family and friends, it’s easy to feel guilty for not partaking in junk “food” that negatively impacts physical and mental health. Here’s the thing: you should not feel bad about refusing harmful products, but you don’t have to completely abstain either. Here are four keto-friendly candy dupes made with ancestrally appropriate ingredients. Enjoy!

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Today’s press releases

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Video of the day

Nick Freitas and Christian Heiens bring you five good reasons for the Republicans to keep control of Congress in the upcoming election:

I’m working on an article about the failure of the Idaho School Benefit Trust this week. The trust was meant to provide a cheap and safe alternative to conventional insurance for schoolteachers, but its failure has left teachers and districts holding the bag. Idaho Ed News has been covering this issue for many months, so check out their work for a preview.

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As always, thank you to sponsors Lynn Bradescu’s Boise Realty, Money Metals, and New Saint Andrews College. Thank you also to all the paid subscribers who make it possible for me to do what I do, as well as all the readers who are constantly encouraging me to keep it up. I appreciate you all!