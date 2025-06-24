If you’re not following Jonathan Keeperman, aka Lomez, on X, you’re missing out. The once-anonymous founder of Passage Press does an excellent job articulating the positions and principles of the new right. This morning, he published a terrific piece on Substack about the ongoing debate over the disposition of public lands in the West, and I’d like to share it with you.

I’ve been writing about this issue as it relates to Idaho for nearly a year. Just last week, I touched on Sen. Mike Lee’s proposal to sell between 0.5% and 0.75% of federally managed lands as part of the One Big Beautiful Bill. The idea sparked intense debate on social media from a variety of angles. Although the Senate parliamentarian has apparently ruled the amendment out of order, the discussion is far from over.

Keeperman was kind enough to allow me to republish his article at the Gem State Chronicle, and I encourage you to read the whole thing. You should also consider subscribing to his Substack, where he regularly posts thoughtful commentary on a wide range of topics.

Keeperman writes:

So, okay, what exactly is at stake here? Where did this proposal to sell off public lands come from? What are “public lands” anyway? Doesn’t it make sense to reduce public land holdings, especially in the western states like Utah and Nevada where as much as 80% of the real estate is in federal hands? Does this proposal actually threaten places people fish and hunt and go camping etc. or is that just a social media fever dream? And isn’t it true that we do actually need more housing and that this proposal could help? I will answer all of these questions and more below.

Feature image Albert Bierstadt, "Among the Sierra Nevada Mountains, California” (1868)