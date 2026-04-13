Legislative Preview Addendum
Note: I had originally intended to include Karey Hanks’ race as a top priority in today’s special briefing. I’ve updated the original article and am posting it here as well so it goes out via email.
District 31 House
Rep. Rod Furniss had a fairly quiet session, and mostly supported budget cuts in JFAC, compared to past years in which he supported red flag…
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