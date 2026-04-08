Canyon County Sheriff Keiran Donahue, Senate Pro Tem Kelly Anthon

Is law enforcement acting as a necessary check on the Legislature, or blurring the separation of powers? I asked that question in today’s column:

Numerous days during the legislative session featured a familiar sight: law enforcement officers in full uniform testifying against legislation related to illegal immigration. Canyon County Sheriff Kieran Donahue and Ada County Sheriff Matt Clifford, due to their proximity to the Capitol, were often found standing before committees urging a “no” vote on the latest immigration bill. County sheriffs did not claim to be speaking in their official capacity; rather, they represented the Idaho Sheriffs’ Association. Police officers appeared on behalf of organizations such as the Idaho Fraternal Order of Police. Yet standing there in uniform, wearing their sidearms—the very image of law enforcement—surely had an effect on members of the committee.

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Local Voice - Todd Hoffman

Chronicle reader and data analyst Todd Hoffman of Coeur d’Alene applied some game theory to the Legislature, using a recent scandal with the Idaho Fish and Game Commissioner as an example:

In the case of the legislature, there may be some logical rationale behind the outcomes when cases are viewed in their entirety. Lawmakers may face rewards or penalties invisible to the public, such as backdoor campaign support from special interests or pressure from key leadership figures behind closed doors. Viewed in light of all factors, the outcomes match behaviors predicted by Nash’s equilibrium. Legislators know that election cycles are long, and accountability can be diffused. An unpopular decision is a calculated trade-off made in self-interest.

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Parental Choice Tax Credit update

The Idaho State Tax Commission issued a statement today that award notifications were being sent to families that applied for the Parental Choice Tax Credit:

The Idaho State Tax Commission has started sending award notifications to parents who applied for the Idaho Parental Choice Tax Credit program. The award notifications will appear in their TAP accounts under Messages, and parents will also receive an email saying they have a notification in TAP.

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