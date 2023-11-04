The metaphor of the red pill describes the moment in which each one of us, like Neo in the Matrix, begin to see the world for what it is rather than what we imagine it to be. This distinction between “is” and “ought” dominates a lot of debate on the right today, and it ties in to this week’s post on the differing ways in which each generation sees things in our country.

I thought about this while coming across a random tweet the other day. I don’t know who Ramsha is, but the substance of her post is common to many people involved in politics today:

The idea that the strong do what they will, and concepts such as “international law” and “human rights” are in the end little more than rhetorical devices, is obvious to anyone who has read history. In fact, human rights have been used by the United States to justify everything from instigating the Iranian coup in 1953 to our long and bloody adventures in Iraq and Afghanistan.

The fact that this comes as a surprise to someone who has spent so much time studying politics is an indictment of our education system. All those classes, all those papers, all those discussions, and it never occurred to her to ask what happens if someone simply refuses to cooperate.