Over at Idaho Signal today, Matt Edwards exposed how the disgraced Southern Poverty Law Center (SPLC) is continuing to provide educational resources for Idaho public schools:

The program delivers a full dose of identity politics, Critical Race Theory, and activist training. It teaches children to view America as systemically racist and oppressive. It trains them to treat “whiteness” as an inherent problem. It forces every aspect of life through lenses of power, privilege, and grievance. Materials incorporate Black Lives Matter activism and gender ideology. These turn classrooms into recruitment centers for leftist causes rather than places of real learning. Defending Education’s tracker confirms this radical program has infiltrated 42 states and hundreds of districts. This includes the state level right here in Idaho.

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As you recall, the SPLC was indicted by the Justice Department earlier this year for allegedly paying the very extremists they claimed to be fighting against. Founder Morris Dees built the organization using direct mail to convince well-intentioned Americans that neo-Nazis and the KKK were hiding under every bush.

The SPLC also served as cover for radical progressives (as well as a few useful idiots ostensibly on the right) to denounce their political opponents as “extremists”. Their “hate map” included organizations such as TP USA and Moms for Liberty, allowing leftists to solemnly intone that such people were just as bad as the aforementioned KKK and neo-Nazis.

Good riddance, but let’s make sure to scrub the vestiges of this anti-American organization out of every nook and cranny, especially our public schools.

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A sextet of press releases

Jake the Lawyer posted an interesting video a few days ago explaining how a court case between the Dodge brothers and Henry Ford still impacts corporate America to this day:

As usual, stay tuned for more. Remember to make a plan to vote, whether by mail, early, or on Election Day on May 19. Early voting is going on most everywhere now, and ends this Friday.

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