Gem State Chronicle

Gem State Chronicle

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Art Macomber's avatar
Art Macomber
3hEdited

I have concerns about Proposition 1. The first is its isolation of women. Proponents advocate for rights with few responsibilities, that abortion is health care, and that no man should have a say when a woman exercises her abortion rights. This isolation of women from society is bad. Why would Idaho leave women alone with this responsibility?

Men are warned they have no say in the outcome of mutual sex. When a third person is created, women now claim the sole right to destroy it, because it is only the woman's choice. Prop 1 excludes men from the decision. This is a radical, dystopian, separatist, and anarchic position that must be rejected in Idaho.

Women should control their bodies. But, when a woman becomes pregnant, decisions are no longer the sole “right” of a woman. Prop 1 cuts out the man’s responsibility; and the baby can be literally cut out. This is immoral.

My second concern is the bad incentives created for men by Prop 1. No law should encourage men to seek sex with a woman, confident that she by her sole right can destroy the new life and be solely liable for all consequences. No child, no child support. No child, no emotional ties. No child, no responsibility. No child, no problem. Prop 1 encourages this type of society. No responsible man or woman should vote for Prop 1.

Idaho should not vote for women's rights to trump mutual responsibilities. Idaho should not incentivize exclusion of men from responsibility and liability. Finally, a new life should trigger caretaking, not thoughts of killing.

Vote NO on Proposition 1.

Vote for a healthy Idaho.

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Big E's avatar
Big E
2hEdited

For anyone on the fence about what abortion does to an unborn baby in various stages of gestation, please watch this 11:31 minute video at https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=CFZDhM5Gwhk.

Former abortionist Dr. Anthony Levatino describes four abortion procedures, covering the 1st, 2nd, and 3rd trimesters of pregnancy. It should change anyone's mind, even someone once on the fence or even supporting abortion.

VOTE NO on PROP1. Do not murder innocent human beings who had no say about being created and none about whether they should be destroyed.

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