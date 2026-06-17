Gem State Chronicle

Gem State Chronicle

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JD Foster's avatar
JD Foster
10h

Hi Brian,

For starters, you're 100% correct that turnout in party voting is not the point. The point is to nominate Republicans who represent Republicans, whatever that means in the moment. The issue of turnout gains relevancy in the general election.

Caucuses work well in some states, like Iowa, but then, they're accustomed to caucuses. That matters.

An alternative is stay with primaries but strengthen the commitment of those declaring themselves to be Republican so as to be allowed to vote in a Republican primary. Some states require an individual declaring themselves to be Republican in the primary to declare they will vote for the Republican candidate in the general.

Of course, it's unenforceable, and people must be able to change their minds if they deeply oppose a candidate. But I think most people would be reluctant to lie in advance of voting in the primary by declaring they will vote for the Republican in the general knowing they will likely vote Democrat. There may be further means of weeding out crossover/phony Republican voters.

I am sure something has to be done. Democrats defy the proprieties as easily as water flows downhill.

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