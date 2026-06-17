The caucus race

In 2007, the Idaho GOP voted to close its primary election. It took a lawsuit and legislation, but by 2012, only registered Republicans could vote in the Republican primary. Now, with frustration mounting over crossover voting and a seeming inability for conservatives to win in certain regions, some want to go a step further and move away from the primary entirely.

Whether or not to embark down the road of a nominating caucus will be a subject of debate at the 2026 Idaho GOP State convention, which begins tomorrow in Meridian. I wrote about the pros and cons of switching to a caucus today:

Elections officials such as Secretary McGrane want to maximize turnout, which necessarily includes citizens who have zero civic engagement and little idea of what they’re voting on. On the other hand, party activists like Lauer and Durst want to ensure that Republican nominees are selected by engaged Republican voters who believe in Republican values. Personally, I don’t believe turnout is the end-all, be-all of voting. I’d rather have 25% turnout in which those who vote have deeply considered the issues on their ballot than 75% in which people vote randomly, or simply based on which sign or mailer they happened to see most recently. Nevertheless, the importance of the right to vote (notwithstanding most people deciding not to exercise it) remains a core principle of the American experience. The issue at hand is legitimacy. Do nominees have legitimacy because of high turnout, or because of majority support from highly engaged, ideologically motivated voters? Rufo and Lomez are correct that there are no neutral systems, which means that policy must take a position. The question, then, is a caucus the solution?

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BSU finds its man

The Idaho State Board of Education announced yesterday that Dr. David Hahn, current dean of the College of Engineering at the University of Arizona, is the sole finalize for the position of president of Boise State University:

“After a rigorous and thorough national search, I am confident the State Board has identified the right leader for this moment at Boise State,” said David Turnbull, Chair of the Presidential Search Committee and member of the Idaho State Board of Education. “Dr. Hahn brings exceptional credentials as someone who has consistently built institutions that are stronger and more innovative than when he arrived. Boise State and the state of Idaho are well-served by this selection.”

I find it interesting that the SBoE chose someone from an engineering background. Is this a signal that BSU is ready to move on from the DEI controversies of the past decade or so and focus on student excellence? I plan to dig deeper into this story after the convention.

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Labrador gets another bad guy

Attorney General Raúl Labrador announces sentencing for a man brought down by his ICAC Unit:

“This individual sought out and distributed child sexual abuse material, admitted it to law enforcement, and then tried to claim that he was actually trying to be a hero. After pleading guilty to his actions, he will spend at least the next nine years in prison,” said Attorney General Labrador. “My office will not stop pursuing these individuals and will continue making protecting Idaho families our top priority.”

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I look forward to seeing many of you at the convention in Meridian, which starts tomorrow. Make sure you’re registered!

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