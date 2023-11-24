As you and I were enjoying our Thanksgiving meals with family and friends, Dublin was on fire. An African migrant had stabbed several children near a school before being restrained, but the Irish government was more upset about anti-migrant rhetoric than the horrific attack itself. The native Irish protested, starting a riot in the streets of Dublin, burning an immigrant processing center and several police cars throughout the night.
The government doubled down, accusing the rioters of being an angry, white, far-right mob which blamed immigrants for its own problems. Irish Garda Commissioner Drew Harris called the scenes “disgraceful” and blamed the riot on a “far right ideology”.
The Irish people found an unlikely spokesman in MMA legend Conor McGregor, who denounced the government’s response on Twitter:
Innocent children ruthlessly stabbed by a mentally deranged non-national in Dublin, Ireland today. Our chief of police had this to say on the riots in the aftermath. Drew, not good enough. There is grave danger among us in Ireland that should never be here in the first place, and there has been zero action done to support the public in any way, shape or form with this frightening fact. NOT GOOD ENOUGH. Make change or make way. Ireland for the victory
God bless those attacked today, we pray