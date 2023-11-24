As you and I were enjoying our Thanksgiving meals with family and friends, Dublin was on fire. An African migrant had stabbed several children near a school before being restrained, but the Irish government was more upset about anti-migrant rhetoric than the horrific attack itself. The native Irish protested, starting a riot in the streets of Dublin, burning an immigrant processing center and several police cars throughout the night.

The government doubled down, accusing the rioters of being an angry, white, far-right mob which blamed immigrants for its own problems. Irish Garda Commissioner Drew Harris called the scenes “disgraceful” and blamed the riot on a “far right ideology”.

The Irish people found an unlikely spokesman in MMA legend Conor McGregor, who denounced the government’s response on Twitter: