I wrote a short piece today on how politics, both at the national and state levels, has become increasingly winner-take-all. The stakes keep getting higher and higher, which means the investment of time and treasure from those of us interested in shaping the future keeps getting higher as well. Gov. Little wants to create a Legislature that will carry out his agenda, and is actively campaigning and moving money around to accomplish it. Grassroots conservatives have the same goal—build a Legislature responsive to our priorities—but our resources are more limited.

Both major factions in Idaho politics believe they are representing the people. The governor and his machine are connected to large industries, many of which claim to employ a substantial portion of Idaho’s working citizens and pay a significant amount of taxes. On the other side are what one could call the grassroots: ordinary people who have taken an interest in politics, especially after the COVID-19 lockdowns demonstrated how oppressive government could become. Fitzpatrick boasts endorsements from ten Idaho GOP county central committees, compared to none for Gov. Little. That reflects the zeal of the grassroots, who have become involved in party politics precisely because they believe the political system is controlled by big businesses and special interests.

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Simpson, eh?

Congressman Mike Simpson’s weekly newsletter celebrated Small Business Week, recounted a tour of Vermeer Mountain West, and celebrated the DAIRY PRIDE Act:

Speaking of Idaho, in my district alone, there are 24,142 small businesses with employees. As National Small Business Week comes to an end, I’d like to commend the achievements of small business owners and employees throughout our great state. Last but not least, I have long supported efforts to prevent milk alternatives or plant-based products from being marketed or misbranded using terms commonly associated with dairy products. Check out the DAIRY PRIDE Act below!

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Labrador puts the bad guys away

Attorney General Raúl Labrador announced prison sentences for five individuals convicted of crimes against children:

“Protecting Idaho families from child predators is a top priority for my team and I,” said Attorney General Labrador. “These sentences reflect the relentless work of our investigators, prosecutors, and the growing network of law enforcement partners across Idaho who share the goal of protecting kids from those who would exploit them.”

Give the man all the budget he needs.

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Remember to make a plan to vote, whether by mail, early, or on Election Day on May 19. Early voting is going on most everywhere now.

Thanks as always to sponsors Lynn Bradescu’s Boise Realty, Money Metals, and the iLuvIdaho Voter Guide. Please reach out if you have a small business and want to partner with the Gem State Chronicle.

New Saint Andrews College will be returning as a sponsor next month, so go ahead and check them out too! Thanks also to all of you for supporting this work!