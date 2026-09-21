Over the weekend I had the opportunity to sit down virtually with Idaho State Superintendent of Public Instruction Debbie Critchfield, who is finishing her first term in that role. I asked her about her desire to reform the public school funding formula, which has stood mostly unchanged since 1994, as well as her initiative to return to a phonics-based literacy education. Finally, Superintendent Critchfield discussed how new high school civics requirements will help graduates have a better grasp of their heritage as Americans.

It was a great conversation and I look forward to more in the future. Whatever you might think of public schools, most of our future voters and leaders will pass through that system, which means policies regarding public education are extremely important for the future of our state.

Watch the whole thing (less than half an hour) here:

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Video of the day

Rufo and Lomez look back at the so-called “intellectual dark web”—doctrinaire liberals who began questioning liberal dogma in the late 2010s—to see how it has stood the test of time:

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