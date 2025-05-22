Gem State Chronicle

The problem with levies is if voters say no, the school district tweaks the numbers and gets more aggressive to see that it passes the next time. There should be no next time. If voters say no, then school districts tighten their belts.

Why don't we have a second vote when levies pass asking voters if they really mean it?

