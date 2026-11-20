Citizens’ Committee Authorizes Small Raise For Lawmakers

Every two years, a committee composed of six citizens—three appointed by the governor and three appointed by the Supreme Court—meets to decide how much our lawmakers should be paid. By law, the committee must vote on a compensation package by the end of November, to be implemented when the new Legislature is sworn in on December 1.

The last meeting of the committee was full of drama. Legislative leadership proposed an audacious plan to raise lawmaker pay by 35% and tie it to inflation. The committee deadlocked on the proposal before returning for a follow-up meeting, at which members voted to raise the base salary to $25,000 per year and tie per diem reimbursements to the federal rate. Before the session even began, the Gang of 8 Caucus had denounced the pay raise and prepared a resolution that would allow the Legislature to reject it. Texas-based Young Americans for Liberty also began running social media ads attacking the raise and calling any legislator who didn’t agree to reject it a “traitor.”

This year’s meeting was much more mundane, thankfully. I live-tweeted it @gemstatechron yesterday afternoon. Speaker Mike Moyle submitted a letter to the committee calling for a base salary increase to $26,685—keeping pace with inflation—and a constituent service allowance stipend increase to $7,500. Currently, legislators are given a lump sum on December 1 of between $2,500 and $5,300, depending upon the geographical size of their district, to cover expenses related to constituent outreach. That can mean renting a venue for a town hall, paying for an email newsletter program, buying a computer to respond to emails, etc.

In a letter sent to the committee prior to the meeting, Moyle suggested that the increase in the constituent allowance could enable legislators to hire part-time staff during the session. In testimony to the committee, he emphasized how part-time legislators really have full-time jobs, a point reinforced by Reps. Douglas Pickett and James Petzke, who shared their daily schedules from the past few weeks. Even outside of the session, lawmakers are meeting constituents, attending events, and participating in conversations with industry leaders and stakeholders.

Speaker Mike Moyle testifying.

Legislative Services Office (LSO) analyst Casey Hartwig gave a three-part presentation to the committee explaining the history of legislative compensation, comparisons with other states, and the results of a survey given to current lawmakers. Fifty-five legislators responded to the survey, with a majority indicating that total compensation was inadequate for the amount of work they put into the job. A majority also indicated that legislators should have additional staff.

One concern for members of the committee was the lack of state employee raises in 2026. The Legislature approved raises in the 2025 legislative session but was unable to do so in 2026 due to revenue shortfalls and budget cuts. Several members suggested making legislative raises contingent upon legislators approving pay raises for state employees in the upcoming session, but LSO Director Terri Kondeff said that compensation must be in place on December 1. However, the committee could approve one base salary for the 2027 session and another for 2028.

Committee Chairman Dennis Johnson cautioned that making legislative salaries contingent upon actions of the Legislature could violate the spirit, if not the letter, of the law preventing legislators from setting their own salaries. A motion to make 2028 legislative salaries contingent upon state employee raises failed after these concerns were raised.

The committee ultimately voted to maintain legislative salaries at $25,000 for the first year, raising them to $26,685 for the second year. Speaker Moyle said that the Legislature would address state employee raises in the upcoming session.

The second area of concern for committee members was the constituent service allowance. Right now, the allowance is unvouchered, meaning legislators simply receive a check on December 1 that’s meant to cover the various expenses mentioned above. Committee member Bryan Mooney insisted that legislators should have to turn in receipts via the Luma system, just as state employees do when requesting reimbursement for travel or other expenses. LSO Director Kondeff pointed out that Luma was anything but simple. Committee member Caleb Roope said he would be willing to support Moyle’s proposed flat $7,500 allowance if they switched to a vouchered reimbursement system. Ultimately, the committee voted 5-1 to raise the constituent allowance to a flat $6,000, regardless of district size, and to leave it unvouchered for now.

Committee members asked Speaker Moyle why the Legislature couldn’t simply appropriate money to hire more staff through LSO. Moyle replied that while LSO employees are professionals, they are not necessarily aligned with an individual legislator’s partisan and ideological positions. If a legislator is going to have an assistant checking email, responding to constituents, and helping draft legislation, that legislator needs to know that his or her staffer is on the same page. He hoped that increasing the constituent allowance would allow lawmakers who don’t otherwise have the means to afford part-time help during the session. Rep. Pickett later added that wealthy lawmakers already hire help, but that puts others at a disadvantage, especially when things start moving quickly as the session nears its end.

Leadership bonuses—an additional $5,500 for the House speaker and Senate president pro tempore, and $2,500 for the majority and minority leaders—remained the same, as did the per diem reimbursements for travel and meals.

Rep. James Petzke testifying.

The questions remain that I and others have raised in the past about the proper balance of power between the legislative branch and the rest of government, as well as the tension between keeping government limited and paying workmen their worth. During public testimony, Rep. Petzke pointed out the dichotomy of a part-time citizen legislature that has seen a massively increased workload over the past few decades. He said he doesn’t want to see us go the way of California, with full-time professional legislators who are paid six figures, but neither should we be like New Mexico, which doesn’t pay legislators at all. That, he said, closes off legislative service to all but the independently wealthy. Or, as Speaker Moyle put it, he doesn’t want to see politics become a “rich man’s game.”

It will be interesting to see if legislators use the higher constituent allowance this coming session to bring on part-time staff. Will it help them be more efficient with constituent communications and legislative preparation?

The new Legislature will be sworn in on December 1, and the 2027 session will open on January 11. In the meantime, get to know your lawmakers via Idaho Insider.

Feature image created with ChatGPT.

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MOON: Citizenship Doesn’t Stop After Election Day

The campaign signs that once dotted the landscape have disappeared. You’ve thrown away the last of the palm cards and mailers. You finally peeled your “I Voted” sticker off your jacket. Election Day is over. Now what? Voting is the first duty of citizens of the United States, not the last. It barely scratches the surface of your obligation to your posterity. Voting is important, don’t get me wrong—we just saw what happens when conservative citizens couldn’t be bothered to vote. But it’s just the beginning. Taking the next step doesn’t have to be hard.

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