Gem State Chronicle

Gem State Chronicle

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JD Foster's avatar
JD Foster
7h

Brian,

Great work!

I suspect part of the divergence in views between the business community as represented by IACI and conservatives as represented by IFF is that IAFC has extended its scope of interest to matters arguably not even indirectly related to commerce. A quick glance at the IACI scorecard shows it opposing three bills right off the bat:

H 0542 Adds to existing law to establish the Stop Harms from Addictive Social Media Act …oppose

H 0572 Adds to existing law to establish the Pediatric Secretive Transitions Parental Rights Act…oppose

H 0574 Amends, repeals, and adds to existing law to establish provisions regarding medical mandates... oppose

Regardless of one’s view of these bills, the business community has no legitimate reason involving itself in these matters. This is a big problem.

It would be interesting to look at the bills IACI scored that actually relate to strengthening the Idaho economy and compare those scores with IFF's scores.

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DAH's avatar
DAH
5h

I moved to Idaho from Silicon Valley in 2020. I wanted to get away from the hard left environment supported and promoted by Big Tech companies among others. Imagine how horrified I was when I learned that META is now on the board of IACI. I’m concerned for Idaho’s future.

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