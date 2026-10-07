Will AI be a tool, or a crutch?

AI tools have become integral to the operation of the Gem State Chronicle, as they have for many other platforms, publications, and systems in our modern world. There is a great temptation, especially for young people, to allow AI to become a crutch, rather than a tool. Check out State Superintendent Debbie Critchfield’s new op-ed on how Idaho’s public schools are preparing students for the future of AI:

I’ve spoken to parents who want classrooms to be technology-free. I’ve spoken to local employers who demand a basic skillset in AI. And, I’ve spoken to teachers who are wondering how to walk the line between these two realities. One thing is certain: AI is here to stay. Pretending it’s a fad is not the right answer for our students. Our kids need to know how to use technology but, most importantly, how to think for themselves. AI doesn’t replace thinking and can’t replicate judgment, emotional intelligence, and relational skills that make human teamwork irreplaceable.

Read the whole thing

Labrador defends the law

Attorney General Raúl Labrador announced today that a federal district court has rejected a long-standing constitutional challenge to Idaho’s Sexual Offender Registration and Notification Act (SORNA), dismissing all claims brought by individuals convicted of sex offenses and granting summary judgment in favor of the State of Idaho.

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DEQ seeks comment

The Idaho Department of Environmental Quality (DEQ) is seeking public comment on a proposed settlement action and consent judgment with Payette Lakes Recreational Water and Sewer District (PLRWSD). DEQ alleges violations of the Clean Water Act and the Idaho Pollutant Discharge Elimination System (IPDES) permitting requirements.

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Feature image created with ChatGPT, using a prompt that asked it to use its imagination.

By the way, Substack has a fun new feature that uses Pangram to scan the text of the post to see how much of it was likely generated by a human, and how much by an AI tool. Use it on the next political newsletter you receive, and you might find the results enlightening.

For the record:

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As always, thank you to sponsors Lynn Bradescu’s Boise Realty, Money Metals, and New Saint Andrews College. I just spent a few days visiting my friends at NSA, and they are doing amazing work up here in Moscow.

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