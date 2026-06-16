Gem State Chronicle

Gem State Chronicle

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Cherylyn's avatar
Cherylyn
3h

Idaho is NOT Conservative. Just because a bunch of democrats indentifying as Republicans are in office people think ID is RED. Many native Idahoans are apathetic and don't realize what is going on in Boise, so they just keep voting for the person who says they are a Republican without checking their voting record.

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Cherylyn
4hEdited

Is Mark Fuller challenging Moon for the Chair?

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