No new article from me today, I took time off the computer to give my garage some much needed attention. I’ve also been redesigning the Idaho GOP voter guide webpage for the general election. Still waiting for the new baby, who seems to operate according to his own schedule.

I reposted an op-ed from Chris Cargill of Mountain States Policy Center regarding the public school funding formula, which asks how much is enough for the system:

Over the past five years, Idaho’s public schools have lost more than 2,500 students. More importantly, the steepest declines are concentrated in kindergarten, first grade and second grade. Those aren’t isolated fluctuations—they’re the front edge of smaller student cohorts moving through the education system. Today’s smaller kindergarten class will become tomorrow’s smaller fifth grade and eventually tomorrow’s smaller graduating class. In other words, the system is being asked to educate fewer students. That doesn’t mean school funding should automatically fall dollar for dollar with enrollment. Schools have fixed costs. Rural districts face unique challenges. Some expenses rise even when student counts decline. But it does mean the conversation should change.

Make sure to click the button to read the full article. Our state constitution requires a uniform system of free public schools, which means taxpayers are on the hook no matter what. But exactly how we fund those schools is a debate that’s going to take center stage over the next few years.

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Risch on America250

Sen. Jim Risch shared a special message for America’s 250th anniversary:

Simpson makes the rounds

Congressman Mike Simpson’s weekly newsletter covered several subjects, including Little v. Hecox:

Idahoans owe a debt of gratitude to Idaho Attorney General Raúl Labrador and Idaho State Representative Barb Ehardt for leading the charge to protect women’s sports and fight for common sense. More than anything, today’s ruling is an incredible step toward preserving and protecting Title IX for future generations.

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Labrador on America250

Speaking of Attorney General Labrador, his weekly newsletter reflected on 250 years of American independence:

Happy Fourth of July, Idaho. It remains the honor of my life to serve as your Attorney General and to stand with all Americans who have kept faith with this Republic for the last two and a half centuries. We have kept it for 250 years. May we prove worthy to keep it for 250 more.

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Video of the day

Moment of Truth is the podcast of American Moment, a great organization that trains young conservative adults to work in government. Today, Nick Solheim discussed the structure and future of America’s so-called intelligence community with former CIA agent George Beebe:

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Did you catch my short post yesterday examining our place in history and the sacrifices our forefathers made to bring us to it? Check it out here:

Sunday Devotions Faith Of Our Fathers Brian Almon · Jul 5 The thoughts of Americans turned to history this week. Not only did we celebrate the 250th anniversary of the signing of the Declaration of Independence, we also looked back at many other milestones in the story of our nation. July 3, 1863 saw the end of the Battle of Gettysburg, at the time the deadliest battle on American soil. The very next day, Vick… Read full story

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