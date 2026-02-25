Last night, President Trump made the case that America is great—and can be even better in the future. Democrats, on the other hand, signaled through their responses to the State of the Union address that they view America as irredeemably broken. I believe the attitudes and perspectives of our leaders set the tone for the nation. Trump’s message is aspirational, encouraging Americans to think bigger and aim higher, while the left seems stuck wallowing in misery.

Those attitudes have real-world consequences, as demonstrated when an angry middle-aged woman from Boise allegedly stole an ambulance, crashed it into an ICE office, and attempted to set the building on fire.

For more, read my latest national op-ed in The Hill:

Like President Ronald Reagan, Trump epitomizes the archetype of the happy warrior. Following a campaign in which he was indicted in four separate criminal cases, arrested, sued and even shot in the head, Trump can now stand before the American people and say that America is better than ever and that the best is yet to come. In contrast, Democrats, unable to achieve their goal of making Trump die in prison, are angrier and more unhinged than ever.

