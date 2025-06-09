Gem State Chronicle

Gem State Chronicle

Read in the Substack app
Open app

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
TPage's avatar
TPage
14m

For too long I have been running my business while financially supporting those politicians who stand in the gap. As I hang up my career I plan to be more supportive and take heed to what you suggest. I didn’t move to Idaho to change it, but to preserve it. When I compare those in power who stand in the gap and take friendly fire, I would think Senator Lenney and Nichols come to mind and Governor Little just pretends to stand in the gap, but his actions state otherwise. Great article Brian and seeing what is happening in LA shows what depths the left will go to shake this country.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

© 2025 Brian Almon
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture