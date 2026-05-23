Two Idahos

As I mulled over Tuesday’s primary election results, I noticed that they reinforced an already polarized state, in which each half has very different conceptions of what it means to be conservative and Republican:

Both sides attempted to gain ground in the other’s territory. CD1 conservatives, including this author, donated to challengers in eastern Idaho such as David Worley, James Lamborn, and Julianne Young. I know many people who traveled to Blackfoot and American Falls to knock doors on their behalf. Yet those challenges ultimately proved unsuccessful. On the other hand, CD2-aligned figures were equally unsuccessful in challenging conservative incumbents in southwest and North Idaho. Big machine PACs spent heavily on Biden/Harris fangirl Christa Hazel in District 4, Rep. Lori McCann and Cindy Agidius in District 6, Michael Collins in District 7, and Kody Daffer in District 13, but came up short in every race. Additionally, Sen. Jim Woodward and Rep. Mark Sauter, who regularly aligned themselves with their eastern Idaho colleagues, lost their primaries in District 1.

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Moon moves forward

Idaho GOP chairwoman Dorothy Moon wrote that now that voters have spoken, it’s time for Republicans to unite:

Now it’s time for Idaho Republicans to stand together to defeat the left-wing Democrats who threaten our time-tested values of faith, family, and freedom, as well as their initiative to legalize abortion until birth. I’m confident that, this November, Idahoans will once again affirm the same principles of life, liberty, and the pursuit of happiness that motivated our Founding Fathers 250 years ago.

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A few press releases

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Stay tuned for more analysis and commentary, and enjoy your weekend in the meantime. The 2026 Idaho GOP State Convention will be here before we know it.

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