Last week I wrote about how Idahoans United for Women and Families, the primary sponsor of Proposition 1, funneled money to the Idaho Democratic Party to purchase TV ads under the auspices of the Democrats and Terri Pickens’ campaign for governor, receiving lower ad rates reserved for candidates rather than issue ads. Tom Luna, Blaine Conzatti, Christian Welp, and Victor Miller filed suit in Canyon County, requesting injunctive relief for what they called misrepresentation to voters.

The defense team filed a motion for a change of venue, which Third Judicial District Judge David VanderVelde granted, but exercised his option to stay on the case. I am sitting in the Ada County Courthouse now watching the expedited hearing, and will share updates as they occur.

Edit: The judge declared a recess at 5:30pm. Not sure if we’ll have a decision tonight or tomorrow.

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Video of the day

Michael Malice spoke with Ben Sanderson of Gun Owners of America regarding this year’s big win for the Second Amendment:

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